Wamiqa Gabbi Stuns In An Oversized White Pant-Suit Paired With Black Leather Boots

Wamiqa Gabbi looks made sure to not miss a sartorial beat as she stays on top of trends by slaying in an overall white power suit. The Baby John actress posed like the star that she out and about around Milan in Italy.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Is A Monochrome Vision In A Cargo Dress, Stockings And Mary Janes

Wamiqa Gabbi serves up a winning fashion moment dressed in a classic white suit set that featured an oversized double-breasted blazer with black buttons, maximal pockets, structured shoulders and folded up sleeves. The 31-year-old actress teamed it with a pair of matching straight fit trousers that added further grace to the look.

Wamiqa's accessories of the day included a pair of black leather boots that added an element of contrast to her ensemble along with statement beaded cocktail rings in shapes of leaves and shells adorned on her fingers.

Wamiqa Gabbi's tresses were styled into a sleek centre parted straight look that was tucked into her jacket that added an enhanced face framing effect. On the glam front, Wamiqa dished out a minimal beaming makeup look featuring her dewy skin, bushy brows, shimmer laden lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, contoured cheekbones, a wash of pink blush on her cheeks, a silver toned highlighter on the highpoints of her face, and a milky pink lip gloss to wrap up her look on the perfect full of shine note.

Wamiqa Gabbi serves boss lady outfit goals dressed in an oversized blazer and straight trousers.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Serves Beauty Goals In Dramatic Eyelashes And Minimal Glam With A Sleek Top Knot