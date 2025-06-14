Wamiqa Gabbi Adds A Butterfly Twist With A Floral Touch To A Pastel <i>Saree</i>

Wamiqa Gabbi is focusing on her ethnic wardrobe these days. Of late, her closet has shifted to colourful sarees and soft pastel numbers that have been suiting her perfectly. But, the Bhool Chuk Maaf actress is not someone who blindly follows quintessential traditional outfits. She mixes them with an unconventional modern twist, much like her latest look.

Wamiqa Gabbi played muse to designer label Sonaakshi Raaj Merani, wearing a contemporary saree avatar. She leaned on a strapless corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline. The structured top was adorned with multiple nature-inspired motifs in multi-hued shades of pink, red, green, violet, orange and white. The riot of colours added a spunky spin to the vintage, typical corsets. We loved the concept.

Coming to the saree factor, it was the mermaid skirt that acted like a petticoat. The soft lavender hues suited Wamiqa Gabbi's complexion like a dream, lending an ethereal radiance to her overall look. Gathered and pleated details dominated the figure-hugging wonder as they cascaded in length, forming a floor-grazing pool of fabric following her around.

With her ensemble making the right noise, Wamiqa Gabbi was right in opting for zero accessories. Yes, she skipped wearing any heavy necklaces, bracelets, rings or earrings for that matter. Her nil jewellery outing makes it clear that for her less is certainly more.

Wamiqa Gabbi's makeup had a fairytale edge to it. She went with a dewy base that worked like magic on her effortless radiance. A rosy blush on the cheeks added colour to her pretty face along with a few drops of highlighter that added some sheen. Soft pink and glossy lips adhered to the pastel colour coded OOTD. As for the eyes, Wamiqa did not overdo them. Generous coats of mascara on her wispy and long lashes added depth to her gaze.

For the final touch, Wamiqa Gabbi left her brunette wavy hair open but secured a few strands with tiny butterfly hair clips.

Safe to say, Wamiqa Gabbi ate and left no crumbs when it came to her modern couture look.

