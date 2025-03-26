Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi Delivers An Eye-conic Glam Look With Fanned-Out Lashes And A Rose Pout

Wamiqa Gabbi's winning beauty moment featured iconic eyes and the perfect pout

Wamiqa Gabbi looked like a complete stunner in her eye-conic beauty look

Wamiqa Gabbi proved that she is not just an actress par excellence but also dishes out frame worthy beauty moments. The Baby John actress looked like a million bucks in her latest glam offering that featured her eye-conic eyes laden with fluttery lashes and the perfect rose hued pout.

Wamiqa Gabbi served up a beauty treat for her fans and followers to drool over. The 31-year-old actress was a vision to behold dolled up in her skin-like foundation, bushy brows, false lashes laden eyes, a light wash of bronzer to chisel her cheekbones and a peachy-nude blush to go. She wrapped up the look with the perfect pout achieved nude lip liner and a rose-petal hued satin lip colour.

Wamiqa's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering by being styled in a sleek salon style centre-parted open tresses look tucked neatly behind her ears to give the look a definition.

Wamiqa Gabbi's eye-conic eyes and the perfect pout are a match made in beauty heaven.

