Wamiqa Gabbi Is A Monochrome Vision In A Cargo Dress, Stockings And Mary Janes

Wamiqa Gabbi delivered yet another ace sartorial moment dressed like a black and white vision from head to toe. The 31-year-old actress looked like a million bucks wearing her a rather easy-going everyday attire in tones of black and white.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Aces An Everyday Chic Avatar In A White Tank Top, Baggy Blue Jeans And Boots

Wamiqa Gabbi looks like a million bucks wearing a white cargo mini dress that featured a chunky zip closure, maximal pockets on the chest and thigh area. The breezy cotton dress boasted of a breathable cotton silhouette that had a shoulder flap design teamed with grunge looking silver push buttons around the collar.

The Baby John actress accessorized the look with a pair of black stockings, patent leather black Mary Janes ballet style heels, an abstract silver necklace with angular spokes worn around her neckline.

Wamiqa's tresses were the true star of the show being styled into a sleek high braid that was loosely done to add grace to her look along with gel laden ringlet curls added to shape her temple area. Makeup wise, she wore a beaming and bronzed glam look with bushy brows, a beaming foundation teamed with an overall warmed face with oodles of bronzer, a wash of gilded chrome eyeshadow on her eyelids, a black cat eyeliner, lots of mascara for a fanned out lash effect, a touch of radiant blush and highlight on the apples of her cheeks and a luscious peach lip gloss to add the finishing touch to her glam look.

Wamiqa Gabbi's monochrome closet moment gets a green flag on the sartorial front.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Shared That She Learned "A Lot About Grief" After A Break-Up