For Diwali 2024, Wamiqa Gabbi's <i>"Premiqa Bani Morni"</i> In A Jewel-Toned Embellished Torani <i>Lehenga</i>

Wamiqa Gabbi and style are inseparable. From casual outfits to festive attires, her ability to serve fashion goals for all types of occasions is truly inspiring. As Diwali knocked on our doors, Wamiqa once again captivated us with her unique style. The actress shared stunning photos on her Instagram, showcasing a multicoloured lehenga choli set from Torani's collection. The long, flowy skirt featured a rich combination of purple and green with intricate gold embroidery. The embroidery showcased traditional Indian motifs like paisleys and florals all attached to a broad and scalloped border. The short-sleeved choli complemented the lehenga, with similar embroidery and a deep V-neckline. A matching dupatta in the rich tones of indigo completed the look.

Her makeup elevated her look by adding the right amount of blush and highlighter on her cheeks and T-zone. She maximised her beauty with a shimmery pink smokey eyeshadow, glossy nude lipstick and a tiny red bindi. Wamiqa kept her look minimal and opted for only a pair of golden dangler earrings. Middle-parted open tresses accentuated her OOTD a notch higher.

Previously, Wamiqa wooed her fans with her look when she attended a Navaratri bash alongside Malaika Arora. Both the divas won hearts with their appearances in classic drapes. Talking about Wamiqa's outfit, she opted for a beige shimmery chiffon saree teamed with a sleeveless V-neck blouse. The saree featured exquisite silver sequins all over it, along with a bead-worked border. She wore a blouse that was intricately embroidered with white and silver beadwork. She chose a diamond-studded necklace, matching drop earrings, a solitaire ring and an ivory mirror work potli bag for accessories. Wamiqa styled her hair in side-parted open waves adorned with a delicate white floral accessory and rounded off it with defined brows, eyeliner and mascara-laden eyes.

Before that, Wamiqa Gabbi flaunted her royal looks in a Khush magazine photoshoot. For one of her outfits, the actress wore a stunning blue lehenga with intricate gold work all over it. She paired it with a matching kurta and a polka dot dupatta with golden lace. Wamiqa styled her outfit with a maang tika, a broad necklace, and a haath phool. Wavy brown tresses and subtle makeup made her look like no less than a princess.

We are stunned by Wamiq Gabbi's fashionable festive looks. What about you?

