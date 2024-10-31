Esha Gupta's Diwali 2024 Fashion Forecast Sparkles Bright In A Purple And Gold <i>Lehenga</i>

Diwali is here and so is the celeb fashion inspiration to make the festival of lights a stylish one. Today's fashion forecast looks deep purple with light sparkling showers brought to us by the ever-so-stunning Esha Gupta in an embellished lehenga. The Bollywood star's rich and regal ensemble has set new fashion standards, blending traditional elegance with modern glamour. The luxurious combination of purple and gold is a classic choice. The lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta had exquisite detailing throughout the ensemble, with elaborate motifs and patterns that shimmered with every step. To enhance the opulent look, Esha accessorised her ensemble with a stunning selection of diamond and emerald jewellery for a sophisticated pop of colour.

Known for her radiant, sculpted looks, Esha Gupta stuck to her signature makeup style, focusing on a defined contour that highlighted her cheekbones. She opted for a classic winged eyeliner that added a touch of drama without overpowering the look. Her makeup, in muted and earthy tones, complemented the richness of her outfit, keeping the attention on her ensemble and jewels. Esha completed her look with a neatly styled bun adorned with a traditional gajra. The floral gajra brought an authentic, timeless Indian touch to her hairstyle but with a little freshness.

Whether for a wedding function or a festive celebration like Diwali, Esha Gupta's purple and gold lehenga reminds us that the magic of classic, well-put-together pieces will always remain timeless.

