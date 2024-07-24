Wamiqa Gabbi Owned The Runway In An Exquisite Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla Ivory Embellished Lehenga At ICW 2024

Wamiqa Owned The Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla Runway In An Ivory Lehenga

India Couture Week always brings a new dimension to fashion. Prominent designer labels are set to present their avant-garde designs on the runway. The 2024 edition kickstarted on a high fashion note as designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's label Asal showcased their expertise in bridal couture. Known for their opulent designs and exquisite artistry, their mastery lies in the revival of bygone trends through contemporary elements. Age-old chikankari, zardozi and tharad embroideries have found a renewal in their jaw-dropping designs. Today was no different as the duo presented “Asal” and “Mard” nuptial collections at the India Couture Week 2024. Wamiqa Gabbi looked stunning as she walked the ramp for the designer duo. In all her style glory, the actress radiated sheer regal vibes as she strutted through the ramp in a beautiful ivory embellished lehenga. The beautiful number featured a plunging neckline blouse paired with a lehenga skirt. What really added an edge to the look was the webbed headgear.

That's not all as it was a double dose of fashion as the actress closed the show in another ethereal look. Along with Taha Shah, she walked the ramp in a beautiful red and gold-toned lehenga. She could make for the most stunning bride in that gorgeous look. Her accessory game was again right on point with jewel-toned statement accessory at the back of her hair. She looked literally all things regal.

Previously, social media sensation Uorfi Javed experimental styles caught the attention of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Uorfi was draped in a stunning golden saree from the label. The six-yard wonder adorned with gold, silver and crystallised embroidery shined bright. She paired the vibrant number with an equally ornate blouse, featuring sleeveless details and a V-neckline. Keeping in mind Uorfi's bold take on fashion, the designers chalked out the underskirt option.

Wamiqa Gabbi for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla was truly a match made in fashion heaven