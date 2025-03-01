Advertisement

Wamiqa Gabbi Serves Beauty Goals In Dramatic Eyelashes And Minimal Glam With A Sleek Top Knot

Wamiqa Gabbi broke the internet with her latest glamorous outing

Wamiqa Gabbi digs out beauty gold in an eye-conic makeup look

Wamiqa Gabbi made sure to make jaws drop to the floor as she posted her latest beauty look on her Instagram handle. The Baby John actress looked like a million bucks as she sported an iconic eye look that worked like magic with her minimal glam and a sleek bun.

Wamiqa Gabbi's latest beauty serving on her social media has her fans and followers going gaga. The 31-year-old actress dished out a beauty treat wearing a beaming and flawless foundation mixed with a few drops of champagne toned highlighter to give her that beaming from within look. She topped it off with feathered brows, a wash of pink shimmery shadow on her lids, oodles of mascara to lend her the dramatic lashes look that reached for the skies and had intense volume, and a peachy nude lip gloss that gave her the perfect perky pout to go with her chiseled and highlighted makeup look.

Wamiqa's tresses matched steps with her makeup game in a sleek top knot bun that secured her hair behind her head and let her makeup and more likely, her eyes do all the talking.

Wamiqa Gabbi's less-is-more glam and sleek top knot bun are like two peas in a beauty pod.

