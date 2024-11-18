Wamiqa Gabbi Shared That She Learned "A Lot About Grief" After A Break-Up

Wamiqa Gabbi turned cover star for Cosmopolitan India's November 2024 edition. The 31-year-old actress looked like a million bucks wearing a silver sequin dress. During an interview with the publication, the Baby John actress spoke on how she deals with social media trolls, her relationship with grief, and the significance of love in her life.

Also Read: For Diwali 2024, Wamiqa Gabbi's "Premiqa Bani Morni" In A Jewel-Toned Embellished Torani Lehenga

Addressing the idea of grief and how she has rejected it as an unwanted family member in the past, Wamiqa said to Cosmopoltan India, "I imagine sadness as a family member, and I would reject it earlier...as if it's not mine."

She further added how, only post pandemic she realised a change in this idea of dealing with grief and the importance of empathy, saying,"You know I have learnt a lot about grief after I broke up [with her former partner] in the pandemic. Over time, I realised that you don't need to crave grief to be empathetic. You can have a peaceful life and be compassionate."

She further discussed her idea of love and christening herself 'Premiqa' on her Instagram, saying, "After the pandemic, I realised that the only thing that will stay with me is love. I think people will only remember me by the way I have made them feel."

Wamiqa explained how the name Premiqa was coined saying, "So, when I heard the song Premiqa, I realised this is who I want to be-when I am a 70-year-old woman, I want nothing but to have love in my life, and to be able to give love to others. So, maybe I manifested it."

Speaking to Cosmopolitan India, Wamiqa opened up about how she deals with social media trolls and chooses to be empathetic in the face of negative news, saying, "On social media, there are people who just bully you. It is extremely important to regulate social media platforms. In fact, I feel everyone should have just one account-a verified one. Because when one can identify you through a single account, bullying and trolling will reduce. I don't read too many comments-of course, before the pandemic, these things would bother me. But it is traumatic for a few people, especially teenagers, who are still vulnerable. As for me, I can't worry about what I can't control."

Also Read: Navratri 2024: Malaika Arora And Wamiqa Gabbi Double The Festive Fashion Quotient In Stunning Gold Sarees