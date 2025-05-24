Wamiqa Gabbi Drapes A Butterfly Print <i>Saree</i> And Makes Our Hearts Flutter

Wamiqa Gabbi is our forever “Premika”. Every time she drapes herself in a saree we cannot help but gush over her. The Bhool Chuk Maaf actress has once again tapped into her ethnic spirit for the promotion of her newly released film.

Wamiqa Gabbi dished out sartorial old-world charm in a brilliant white saree by Ashdeen. The nine yards wonder was adorned with wash of multiple butterfly prints all over in a contrasting blue hue. The design ran through the voluminous palla and pleats that added a playful allure to her ensemble. Needless to say, the printed motifs were an ode to Wamiqa's Bhool Chuk Maaf character Titli, which literally translates to butterfly.

The ivory silk saree's contrasting piping and hemline came in a vibrant shade of navy. Intricate geometric silver gota-patti border gave a subtle dose of shimmer to Wamiqa's traditional avatar. She complemented the pristine look with a sleeveless navy blue blouse. A cut-out detail in the middle, secured with a bow-knot around the back of the waist, contributed to the bold spin. Wamiqa pulled off the fashion statement unmatchable expertise.

Wamiqa Gabbi let her saree take centre stage by opting for minimal accessories. She put on a pair of pearl encrusted earrings and a couple of diamond rings including a butterly themed cocktail ring adorned on her fingers. And that was all it took to elevate the elegance of her ethnic coded look.

Coming to her makeup, Wamiqa Gabbi set the tone right with a dewy-bronzed base. A little blush and contour on the cheeks defined her sharp features. A nude lip colour stuck to her soft glam beauty aesthetic. For some eye drama, the actress went with a stroke of classic black winged eyeliner and mascara laden fluttery lashes. Well-arched eyebrows sealed her glam game.

Wamiqa Gabbi rounded off her serene look with a half tied bun hairdo, secured with a white button-like hairclip. The rest of her brunette tresses were left open in waves.

