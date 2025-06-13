Wamiqa Gabbi Serves Floral Drama Woven Into A Bright Chiffon Pink <i>Saree</i>

Wamiqa Gabbi's fashion prowess is pure sugar, spice and everything nice. One day she redefines casual OOTDs done right, and the other day she radiates ethnic charm in traditional wonders. Impressing the style police is like a cakewalk for the Bhool Chuk Maaf actress. Now, Wamiqa has tapped into her ethnic spirit by serving a fabulous saree clad avatar.

Wamiqa Gabbi draped herself in a vibrant pink nine-yards wonder from the house of Raji Ramniq. The saree was draped around her shoulders and cascaded in length dramatically, skimming the floor. It was the palla that caught our attention. It featured intricate floral embroidery in mellow pink shades and shimmery speckles of gold all over. The piping came in a contrasting yellow and white striped hue, adding a pop of colour to her overall ensemble.

The deep-scoop neck blouse formed a sweetheart neckline weaved modern flair with pretty aesthetics. The noodle-straps were encrusted with tiny 3D butterfly embellishments. To be honest, the abstract prints were the X-factor here.

Wamiqa Gabbi's accessory game was so on-point. She wore stacked green bangles on both her wrists, adding a splash of colour. A pair of gemstone-embellished bright pink floral ear studs and an enormous flower-themed chunky ring tied her look together. She skipped putting on any necklace, proving that it's not about heavy jewellery but the right ones that make an impact.

In terms of makeup, Wamiqa Gabbi's radiant visage served as the perfect canvas for the brush strokes to glide effortlessly. She went with a clean matte base and dabbed on some blush on the high points of her cheeks for that rosy glow. To be honest, we loved how subtly it enhanced her features. Glossy pink lips delivered a feisty spin to her look. As for the eyes, Wamiqa skipped a heavy eyeliner or kohl, opting for an understated approach. She simply used generous coats of mascara to curl up her fluttery lashes. Well-groomed and arched eyebrows sealed her glam deal.

For the finishing touches, Wamiqa Gabbi left her brunette tresses open in luscious waves.

Wamiqa Gabbi delivers a gush-worthy sartorial moment in a pink chiffon saree.

