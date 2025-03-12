Wamiqa Gabbi's Windswept Tresses And No Makeup Look Gets A Beauty Green Flag

Wamiqa Gabbi looked like a million bucks in her latest beauty offering which saw her go the less is more beauty route. The Baby John actress made sure to make heads turn as she wore her hair in an effortless fashion teamed with a no makeup makeup look.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Stuns In An Oversized White Pant-Suit Paired With Black Leather Boots

Wamiqa Gabbi proved that she is the queen of easy-peasy glam as she sported a windswept open layered tresses look that had her fringes beautifully falling on her face. The 31-year-old actress's makeup game matched steps with her hair of the day in a minimal glam for maximum effect.

Wamiqa sported a no makeup makeup look with nothing but her fresh skin topped off with feathered brows, a natural coat of mascara for wispy lashes, and a flesh toned lip colour to add a life back to her face in this less is more glam moment.

Wamiqa Gabbi's messy hair don't care and no makeup makeup look was a beauty winner and how.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Serves Beauty Goals In Dramatic Eyelashes And Minimal Glam With A Sleek Top Knot