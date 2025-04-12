Bookmark Hania Aamir's Spidery Lashes And Cherry Lips For An Effortless Glam Inspiration

Pakistani actress and internet sensation, Hania Aamir served up the brightest glam laden face on our Instagram feeds, as she is reputed to do on the daily. The Kabhi Main, Kabhi Tum actress looked like a legitimate stunner as she dolled up in a less-is-more beauty look to fair with her blush pink salwar kameez and a pair of dainty silver jhumkas.

Hania Aamir dropped yet another winning beauty look on her social media handle that made her fans and followers go gaga over how effortlessly pretty she is. Since the 28-year-old star is back in Pakistan after being out for a long shooting schedule in England lately. She is going all out by making the most of dolling up desi style during her time in her homeland. This time around her beauty game featured her flawless and fresh complexion, signature arched brows, a cherry hued lip tint that added a hint of colour to her lips and was topped off with a clear lip gloss. Her eyelids were laden with a wash of the dreamiest rose silver eyeshadow. To this she added what looks like the new it girl beauty trend. Yes, you guessed it right, we are referring to her super clumpy mascara laden eyelashes that give off the OG spidery lashes vibe.

Hania's hair game matched steps with her beauty look by being styled in a windswept open hair look with a messy hair don't care vibe.

Hania Aamir and her beauty game are like two peas in a beauty pod.

