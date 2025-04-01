Hania Aamir Serves Up A <i>"Heer"</i>-Coded Blushed Glam For Eid 2025

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir makes sure to not miss a beauty beat by delivering one winning glam look after another. And just in time for Eid 2025, the 28-year-old star made a return to her homeland post a long time abroad where she was out shooting in England. The internet sensation made sure that she dished out yet another winning beauty look for Eid, only this time it was all desi glam.

Hania Aamir looked like a total ethnic diva this Eid as she dolled up in a strawberry tinted and youthful ethnic look that featured nothing but her fresh skin, arched brows, a wash of sparkle on her lids, a statement black winged eyeliner, lots of mascara for fluttery lashes, a bright pink tint swept across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her a youthful look, a touch of champagne highlighter on the highpoints of her face, and a bright cherry tinted lip oil to add the final touch of glam to her Eid ready glam.

Hania styled her hair to match steps with her glam game, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress looked like a total diva with her tresses done up in open freestyle waves with a centre parting and bangs that framed her face just right. They both acted as her crowning glory and complemented her look.

Hania Aamir's Eid ready glam is beauty treat to her fans and followers with tinted cheeks and a winged eyeliner.

