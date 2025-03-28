Advertisement

Hania Amir Is The Pookie Of Street Style In A Sweatshirt, Jeans And Sneakers

Hania Aamir knows how to serve up a quintessentially casual closet moment

Hania Aamir makes sure to keep the casual and cute wardrobe vibes on as she dresses up in a super casual look. The 28-year-old actress has a knack for looking like a snack in these everyday chic closet moments. This time around, Hania dressed to impress in a pair of a dual toned sweatshirt, blue jeans and chunky sneakers.

Hania Aamir dishes out a total sartorial treat wearing blue and army green hued shearling sweating with a patch pocket detail and a zipped front closure. She paired it with a true blue cool pair of light blue wide leg jeans and a pair of chunky black and white dad style New Balance sneakers along with blue and grey towel socks. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star picked a cool neon orange elasticated wrist band as her only accessory of the day, to allow her outfit to do all the talking.

Hania's shoulder length tresses were left open in a messy hair don't care coded look. Glam wise, she chose the less-is-more beauty path wearing nothing but a perky pink lip gloss that added a pop of colour to her pretty face.

Hania Aamir street cred style scores a perfect ten on the sartorial scale.

