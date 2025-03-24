4 Places To Visit In Liverpool On Your Next Trip There Like Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is one big-time travel enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star, who is quite active on social media, makes sure to post about her whereabouts daily. Recently, Hania shared a series of pictures from her trip to Liverpool. If, like Hnaia, you too wish to visit Liverpool, here are some of the best places to visit there.

St George Hall

It is one of the most famous buildings in Liverpool. A perfect example of Greco-Roman architecture, this was built in 1854, and Queen Victoria thought it was worthy of ancient Athens. It is regarded as one of the best neoclassical buildings in the entire world.

Croxteth Hall

Croxteth Hall is located at the heart of the city, and it was once a great country estate that stretched over a hundred miles. At present it is managed by the city of Liverpool and is a great heritage centre.

Liverpool Cathedral

Liverpool Cathedral is the largest Anglican cathedral in all of Europe and is also one of the most important buildings in the city. One can get a magnificent view of the city from the top of this high tower in the cathedral.

Walker Art Gallery

for all the art lovers. The Walker Art Gallery is one of the best art galleries in the UK, and it was opened in 1877. It exhibits a collection of national as well as international art, and now it has a large part of the Italian Renaissance collection.