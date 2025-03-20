Advertisement

Bookmark Hania Aamir's Layered T-Shirt And Baggy Denims For A Laidback Weekend Out

Hania Aamir's love over for oversized clothing is evident in her latest casual closet moment

Hania Aamir amps up everyday style in an oversized layered tee moment paired with baggy jeans

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir is famous for being the queen of everyday chic outfits that up her sartorial quotient. The 28-year-old star's newest closet outing proved that cool and casual looks are something that the internet sensation turned star does super well.

Hania Aamir slayed yet another super chill oversized wardrobe moment dressed in a spring ready ensemble that featured a double layered tee look featuring a body fitted white t-shirt that she paired with a pale yellow graphic printed tee with a super oversized fitting. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star made sure to dig out gold on the closet score by pairing this with a pair of oversized acid washed black jeans with a baggy fit.

Hania accessorized her look with a pair of white acetate framed dark sunglasses that she wore over her head to add the right amount of swag to her look.

Hania styled her shoulder length tresses in a simple open look that she paired with a minimal glam moment featuring her defined brows, a wash of pink tint laden on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose for a youthful look, that she doubled up as a lip tint to create the perfect barely-there monotone glam look.

Hania Aamir looked dope in her layered tee and baggy jeans clad avatar.

