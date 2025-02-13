Hania Aamir's Mermaid Glam Moment Is One For The Beauty Books

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir's celebrated her twenty eighth birthday on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in a true blue glam fashion. The Mere Humsafar star brought in all the Aquarian energy to her special day with a mermaid themed beauty moment.

Hania Aamir dished out a true blue shimmering glam look from her beauty closet to dazzle all her fans and followers alike. The internet sensation slayed the internet with the latest photo dump on her Instagram handle that featured her shining like a light bulb.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/haniaheheofficial

Hania's beauty look featured a flawless complexion topped with a gold highlighter on the highpoints of her face, arched brows to frame her face just right, a wash of dual chrome peach eyeshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a dramatic eyelashes effect, a warm toned terracotta blush swept across her cheeks, chunky gilded glitter sprinkled across the highpoint of her left cheek bone to lend a mermaid effect that was replicated on her arms as well. Hania wrapped up the look with a super luscious lip gloss in a peachy-nude hue to lend the makeup look a monochrome element.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/haniaheheofficial

If Hania's makeup aced the beauty charts, then how could her hair game fall far behind. In true Aquarian fashion, she sported a drenched hair look swept behind her ears and falling gracefully on her back to complement her birthday glam game.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/haniaheheofficial

Hania Aamir's sparkly and shimmery glam was as mermaid coded as it gets.

