Hania Aamir Aces The Dreamy Girl Look In A Gilded And Blushed Glam Moment

Hania Aamir knows how to serve up one winning beauty look after another. The Pakistani actress lived up to her reputation this time around as well by dropping a rather quirky get ready with me that went behind her ethereal beauty look.

Hania Aamir looked like a true star as she dolled up to don her dreamy girl avatar. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress shared a sneak-peek into the behind the scenes of her gorgeous and gilded beauty look.

In the peppy video on her social media, Hania did a quick seven step get ready with me routine that followed this routine.

Hania started off with clean skin and fresh out of the shower wet hair. Next she added a touch of youthful tint on her lip and cheeks, setting her eyebrows with a brow mascara, adding a gilded rose gold eyeshadow on her lids, letting a brightening concealer sit under her eyes. Next, she baked her under eyes with a loose translucent powder and brushed the extra off with a makeup brush. A natural flush adorned her face with a peachy powder blush added on her cheeks and nose bridge along with a beaming highlighter being added on the highpoints of her face. The eyes were completed with a black winged eyeliner, lots of mascara for a fluttery lashes effect, and a gold highlighter added to the inner corners of her eyes. Hania added the perfect pout to her face with a petal link luscious lip tint. Just as Hania dolled up her face, her hair stylist Mynah gave her tresses the most beautiful salon style waves with loads of volume to make her look like the star that she is.

Hania Aamir aced her star power on the beauty front in a dreamy girl glam look.

