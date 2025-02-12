Advertisement

Birthday Girl Hania Aamir Does London Winter Right In A Shearling Coat, Track Pants And Baseball Cap

Hania Aamir set everyday outfit goals for the frigid weather in her brown coat and chunky sneakers clad look

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Birthday Girl Hania Aamir Does London Winter Right In A Shearling Coat, Track Pants And Baseball Cap
Birthday girl, Hania Aamir shows us how to style a street chic outfit fit for London

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir is turning a year older and wiser today. The internet sensation who is blowing 28 candles on her birthday cake this time aroud, made sure to set her signature casual yet chic closet goals while she posed on the streets on London during a recent trip to the British capital.

Also Read: Hania Aamir Aces Casual Chic In A Pair Of Jeans, Biscuit-Toned Layers And Chunky Sneakers

Hania Aamir made sure to give all of London's fashionistas a run for their money as she posed in a gangsta chic outfit while she was out for a coffee run in the city. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress wore a black pullover that she matched with a pair of lavender jogger pants for the outing. But the star of the show was her full-length coffee brown hued suede coat and with the fuzziest shearling lining, and maximal lapels that screamed extra from a distance.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/haniaheheofficial

Hania accessorised her look with a pair of grey chunky Adidas sneakers, a pair of gold rimmed Celine sunglasses, and a super cool maroon corduroy cap with ivory lettering details.

Hania's tresses were styled into shoulder length open windswept look that she teamed with her signature no makeup look to keep things simple.

Hania Aamir set winter high street outfit goals on in her London ready attire.

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Rosy Glow With Glossy Lips Is Enough To Set Winter Makeup Goals

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hania Aamir, Hania Aamir Instagram, Hania Aamir Beauty, Hania Aamir Travel, Hania Aamir Looks, Hania Aamir Makeup
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now