Birthday Girl Hania Aamir Does London Winter Right In A Shearling Coat, Track Pants And Baseball Cap

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir is turning a year older and wiser today. The internet sensation who is blowing 28 candles on her birthday cake this time aroud, made sure to set her signature casual yet chic closet goals while she posed on the streets on London during a recent trip to the British capital.

Also Read: Hania Aamir Aces Casual Chic In A Pair Of Jeans, Biscuit-Toned Layers And Chunky Sneakers

Hania Aamir made sure to give all of London's fashionistas a run for their money as she posed in a gangsta chic outfit while she was out for a coffee run in the city. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress wore a black pullover that she matched with a pair of lavender jogger pants for the outing. But the star of the show was her full-length coffee brown hued suede coat and with the fuzziest shearling lining, and maximal lapels that screamed extra from a distance.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/haniaheheofficial

Hania accessorised her look with a pair of grey chunky Adidas sneakers, a pair of gold rimmed Celine sunglasses, and a super cool maroon corduroy cap with ivory lettering details.

Hania's tresses were styled into shoulder length open windswept look that she teamed with her signature no makeup look to keep things simple.

Hania Aamir set winter high street outfit goals on in her London ready attire.

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Rosy Glow With Glossy Lips Is Enough To Set Winter Makeup Goals