Hania Aamir Exudes Glam In An Embroidered Yellow Silk <i>Kurta</i> Set

From fashion inspirations to beauty looks, one can always count on Hania Aamir to deliver anything with utmost perfection. The Pakistani actress never fails to mesmerise the audience with her stunning outfits.

Hania Aamir is an internet sensation for a reason, and she proved it right with her recent ethnic look. The 27-year-old star dolled up in a gorgeous yellow suit for an event.

In the pictures, we can see Hania wearing a yellow silk shimmery cut dana exquisite embroidered and sequin-embellished kurta. The kurta came with floral motifs detailing the bodice that added more glam to the look. She paired her kurta with matching loose pants and a delicate organza dupatta featuring silver sequin patterns all over it. Her yellow kurta makes a perfect pick for any festive and wedding season. Letting the outfit talk, Hania kept her look subtle and accessorised it with only a pair of statement diamond earrings and rings.

For her makeup, the star opted for her signature rosy-glam look. Her look featured lots of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, neatly done brows, brown nude lids and pink glossy lips. The star completed her look by letting her wavy hair cascade down her back.

Hania Aamir's ethnic fashion is an ideal blend of subtle yet glam, and we love every bit of it.

