Sophie Choudry Is Eid-Al-Adha Ready In A Soft Girl Glam Avatar And Waterfall Waves

Sophie Choudry made sure to not miss a beauty beat as she welcomed the festivities of Eid-al-Adha this weekend. The British singer and actress picked out a feminine chikankari suit with old gold mukaish work that added all the shimmer and sparkles, and a pair of statement emeralds encrusted ear jackets. But what stood out to us was the effortless glam avatar that Sophie dolled up in for the day.

Sophie Choudry was a breath of fresh air on a festive summer day this weekend that happens to be a holy occasion. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actress looked like a stunner while aceing her beauty game. Sophie's pretty face was dolled up with a layer of air brushed foundation, arched brows, and a healthy wash of bronzer to give her face the sun-kissed look.

Sophie's enchanting eyes were laden with a shimmery bronze eyeshadow and generous coats of mascara for wispy lashes. A hint of rose toned blush on the apples of cheeks added back life to her face. Last but not least, a mauve hued lip gloss lent the right amount of colour and shine to her pout.

If Sophie's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses hold back? The 43-year-old star's locks were styled into salon-style waves and then secured in a half-tied look with some fringes left loose to frame her face just right.

Sophie Choudry added the right strokes of glam to the Eid-al-Adha festivities.

