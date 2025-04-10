Sophie Choudry Is Riding High On Her New York Strut And Times Square Glow

British singer and actress, Sophie Choudry who is a pop sensation in India has been singing along with the travel tunes off late. The 43-year-old actress was caught on camera enjoying her time spending a memorable night at New York's Times Square.

Sophie Choudry has painted the Big Apple red by taking a stereotypically Bollywood style adventure while visiting the Times Square during her latest New York getaway. She was caught on camera posing against the iconic yellow cabs, taking memorable walks across the Times Square crossings, posing for pictures perched next to the billboards, and taking picture perfect selfies caught amidst Times Square's bright lights.

If you are hit by an urge to take a trip inspired By Sophie's New York vacay, here's all you need to know about Times Square before you take your next trip.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, neighbourhood and hub of entertainment located in the Midtown Manhattan area of New York City. It is located at the junction of Broadway Seventh Avenue and the 42nd Street. Along with its adjacent Duffy Square, Times Square makes a bowtie shaped plaza that is situated five blocks along between the 42nd and 47th Streets. Times Square is a brightly lit crossing in New York featuring numerous digital billboards and advertisements that offer businesses around the clock advertorial service. It is one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the world seeing a footfall of 330,000 pedestrians daily. It is also a hub of the Broadway Theater District, which makes it a major centre of the entertainment industry.

Sophie Choudry looked all touristy while having an epic time exploring New York's Times Square.

