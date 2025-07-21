Mumbai Waterlogged After Heavy Rain, Andheri Subway Shut, Alert Issued

Heavy, continuous overnight rain has brought Mumbai to a standstill, leaving many areas waterlogged and disrupting transport services on Monday morning. Vehicular traffic was affected after low-lying areas were waterlogged, including a usually-busy subway in Andheri - which has now been closed.

Visuals showed the subway submerged in floodwaters, while a local train passed over it.

Another video shows people walking through the waterlogged street in Andheri.

#WATCH | Heavy downpour in Mumbai affects commuters as they wade through waterlogged streets in the Andheri area of the city pic.twitter.com/QiwtqI9aK3 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Raigad today. A 'yellow' alert for heavy rain has also been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Intermittent heavy rains are likely to continue in Mumbai and Konkan for the next 24 hours, the weather office said.

IMD, in its advisory, has advised the people of Mumbai and nearby areas not to go near the seashore and to avoid travel unless necessary, as the city is witnessing a high tide rising to 3.88 metres since 9:19 am. The next high tide will be at 8:31 pm - rising to 3.42 metres.

Airlines issue advisory

With the worsening weather conditions in Mumbai, airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued an advisory for its passengers.

"Heavy rain showers have settled in over #Mumbai, and the roads are feeling the impact. Several routes towards the airport are seeing slow-moving traffic due to steady downpour. If you are flying today, please plan ahead, leave a little earlier, and check your flight status on our app or website before stepping out. We understand these conditions can affect your journey. Our teams are ready to support you on the ground and are working to keep operations running as steadily as possible. Thank you for your understanding," IndiGo wrote on X.

Travel Advisory



⛈️Heavy rain showers have settled in over #Mumbai, and the roads are feeling the impact. Several routes towards the airport are seeing slow-moving traffic due to steady downpour.



If you are flying today, please plan ahead, leave a little earlier, and check… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 21, 2025

SpiceJet wrote: "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 21, 2025

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the early onset of monsoon last month.

According to the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 19, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai reached 81.86 per cent of their total capacity.