Sophie Choudry Keeps It Far From Boring In A Pearl-Embellished Blazer Dress

Sophie Choudry's wardrobe is brimming up with impeccable ideas to dish out just another fashion moment.

Trust the actress to dish out style goal every time she dresses up.

Her recent post is just another addition to her fabulously fashionable lookbook. The actress aced boss babe style with a side of glam and we are impressed. She turned to an embellished blazer dress that came with the chicest details.

She turned to the beautiful white palette to make a statement. Etched with just the right feminine elements, her blazer came with pearl details that simply elevated her style. The single-button style added a stunning edge to her overall look. She ditched heavy accessories and instead, opted for chic earrings to complete her look.

For makeup, she opted for a nude glam that was served right with glossy lips, dewy glam and fuller brows. Her wispy lashes and well-done eyes were just the finishing touches her look needed.

