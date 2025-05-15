Sophie Choudry Channels Cover Girl Vibes With Radiant Skin And Rose Lips

British singer and actress Sophie Choudry, made sure to make jaws drop with her latest beauty outing. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 star looked like a million bucks on a recent magazine cover that saw her dressed up in a yellow and pink mirror work lehenga. But what wonders for us was her full glam avatar with a radiance and glow to die for.

Sophie Choudry looked like a million bucks as she turned cover girl for the first ever edition of Trawed Magazine. The 43-year-old star set beauty goals as she dolled up to impress in a beaming and beautiful makeup look that featured a flawless base achieved with a mix of skin tint and bronzing drops. She topped this with full arched brows, a wash of bronzer on her eyelid which worked in perfect symphony with the black eyeliner and mascara to create a dramatic eye look.

Sophie's visage was laden with the perfect rose blush, contour and a champagne highlight to give her a blushing and beaming from within look. To wrap things up in a chic manner, Sophie added the perfect pinky-coral matte lip colour to her pout.

Sophie's tresses matched steps her glam avatar by being styled into a maximalist salon styled waterfall waves that added both volume and a wow-factor to her look.

Sophie Choudry's cover star avatar gets a thumbs up from the beauty police.

