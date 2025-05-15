Advertisement

Sophie Choudry Channels Cover Girl Vibes With Radiant Skin And Rose Lips

Sophie Choudry made a stunning cover star in a very demure, very mindful cover girl glam

Sophie Choudry aces a pretty diva vibe as she turned into a cover star

British singer and actress Sophie Choudry, made sure to make jaws drop with her latest beauty outing. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 star looked like a million bucks on a recent magazine cover that saw her dressed up in a yellow and pink mirror work lehenga. But what wonders for us was her full glam avatar with a radiance and glow to die for.

Sophie Choudry looked like a million bucks as she turned cover girl for the first ever edition of Trawed Magazine. The 43-year-old star set beauty goals as she dolled up to impress in a beaming and beautiful makeup look that featured a flawless base achieved with a mix of skin tint and bronzing drops. She topped this with full arched brows, a wash of bronzer on her eyelid which worked in perfect symphony with the black eyeliner and mascara to create a dramatic eye look.

Sophie's visage was laden with the perfect rose blush, contour and a champagne highlight to give her a blushing and beaming from within look. To wrap things up in a chic manner, Sophie added the perfect pinky-coral matte lip colour to her pout.

Sophie's tresses matched steps her glam avatar by being styled into a maximalist salon styled waterfall waves that added both volume and a wow-factor to her look.

Sophie Choudry's cover star avatar gets a thumbs up from the beauty police.

