Sophie Choudry Dazzles And How In Gunmetal Eyes And Rose Lips

British singer and actress, Sophie Choudry looked like a million bucks as she dolled up to dazzle in a grey sequin saree with a structured corset blouse. But what caught our eyes was her unmissable glam game that was a mix of shimmer filled gunmetal eyes, the perfect rose petal lips and more.

Sophie Choudry made jaws drop as she dished out a winning glam avatar that was crafted to add the razzle-dazzle to her evening. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actress looked like a total stunner dolled up in a full glam look featuring a flawless foundation laden base, a bronzer laden face with a sharp contour added to chisel her jawline, cheekbones and nose bridge. A touch of rose blush on the apples of her cheeks added the perfect youthful colour to her visage.

Sophie's eyes did all the talking laden with a gunmetal hued shimmer shadow to create a smokey eye look that was teamed with falsies to add a dramatic lash effect. She added the perfect finishing touch of glam with a rose petal perfect lip gloss to pucker up her pout.

Sophie's tresses were styled into an intricate side-parted waterfall waves look that framed her face to perfection.

Sophie Choudry and her full glam are like two peas in a beauty pod.

