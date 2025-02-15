Sophie Choudry Opts For Red Roses On Her Valentine's Day Ready Black Gown

Sophie Choudry created all the buzz in Bollywood and amidst the people of the internet with her Valentine's Day ready look. The 43-year-old singer and actress dolled up in classic black and red for the loved up occasion.

Sophie Choudry's Valentine's Day ready look got a lot of likes on her Instagram for being the ideal look curated for the day of love. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actress dolled up in the perfect sans shoulder black gown with a structured chest and concave square neckline. The ensemble was a choicest piece from the shelves of the label, AAVVA that had a graceful floor length and a graceful straight fitting. The star of the show, however was the beads embellished red rose embroidery detail added on the left side of her waistline.

Sophie accessorised the look with nothing but a pair of perfect looking diamond studded dangler earrings.

On the hair front, Sophie's tresses were styled into a voluminous salon-style blow out with a side-parting left loose to meander on over shoulders. Makeup wise, she sported a nude pink glam with a dewy base, arched brows, bronzer laden eyelids, eyeliner and mascara defined eyelashes, a healthy wash of pink blush adorning her cheeks, highlighted highpoints of her face, and a rose pink lip colour to finish off her Valentine's Day ready look.

Sophie Choudry's Valentine's Day look was complete with sans shoulder black gown with a red rose embellishment.

