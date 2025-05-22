Sophie Choudry Dazzles In A Ethnic Beauty Avatar In Perfect Mauve Hues

Sophie Choudry made sure to not miss a beauty beat when it comes to serving up a beauty look to match her regal purple and gold zardozi lehenga. The British singer and actress looked like the diva that she is all dolled up in a monotone mauve glam look.

Also Read: Sophie Choudry Is Riding High On Her New York Strut And Times Square Glow

Sophie Choudry made heads turn as she dropped her latest beauty serving on her Instagram handle that saw her dressed to impress in a lehenga clad avatar.

But what caught our eyes was her ethnic style beauty game that featured flawless base achieved using a full coverage foundation mixed with bronzing drops. To this she added pomade laden arched brows, a wash of shimmery bronze eyeshadow, and false lashes that gave her eyes the va-va-voom effect.

Sophie added the perfect glam to her pretty visage with a warm bronzer and champagne gold highlighter added onto her cheekbones. A luscious berry glossy lip colour added the much needed colour and shine to her lips and completed her beauty look.

If Sophie's beauty game was so on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actress's streaked tresses were styled into a messy low bun with a centre-parting and face framing wavy fringes that became the perfect crowning glory to her look.

Sophie Choudry's ethnic glam is picture perfect in monotone mauve hues.

Also Read: Sophie Choudry Dazzles And How In Gunmetal Eyes And Rose Lips