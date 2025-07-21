The Monsoon session of Parliament 2025 is set for a stormy start with the opposition likely to raise several key issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The Congress is also likely to seek a response to US President Donald Trump's claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.
The Monsoon Session, which will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18, will have 21 sittings across 32 days. The session will witness discussions on multiple bills, including the Income-Tax Bill, introduced during the Budget Session in February. Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, Bills of Lading Bill, Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, and Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill are among several bills likely to be taken up during the monsoon session.
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore Gives Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss "Serious National Security And Foreign Policy Failure"
Congress' Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss a matter of "urgent and serious national importance."
He requested the Speaker to discuss the alleged security lapses that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by the foreign policy post Operation Sindoor.
"Matter: Glaring security lapses that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, the questionable foreign policy handling in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the recent claim by the US President that five Indian fighter jets were shot down, and the conspicuous silence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister even after 24 public statements by the US President taking credit for India's ceasefire," the notice read.
He requested the Speaker to suspend other business of the House and take up the matter for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
Congress' Renuka Chowdhury Moves Motion In Rajya Sabha Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump's Ceasefire Claims
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved a Notice of Motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the house.
The notice reads, "That this House adjourns to discuss the grave lapses in internal security that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in tragic loss of innocent lives, the cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan; and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor."
In a notice, Ms Chowdhury also mentioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, saying that if his claims are "true," it would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement.
The notice reads, "The matter becomes even more serious in light of former US President Donald Trump's repeated public statements-made 24 times so far, most recently on July 19-claiming that he personally mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and used trade leverage to end hostilities."
"Such assertions, if true, would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement, which prohibits third-party mediation on India-Pakistan matters. The people of India deserve to know whether the Shimla agreement remains in place or not," it added.
CPI's P Sandosh Kumar Seeks Discussion On Pahalgam Attack, Op Sindoor In Rajya Sabha
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has moved a notice of a motion before the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.
In a notice to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh wrote, "I hereby serve notice under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 03/02/2025 "That the House do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and American President Donald Trump's repeated claims of diffusing the tension between India and Pakistan that led to the ceasefire."
US To Bihar, Opposition Ready With Laundry List As Monsoon Session Begins
Parliament is set for a stormy monsoon session, with the Opposition, spearheaded by the Congress, ready to corner the government on multiple issues, ranging from Pahalgam attack to electoral rolls in Bihar.
