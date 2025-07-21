Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved a Notice of Motion in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the house.



The notice reads, "That this House adjourns to discuss the grave lapses in internal security that led to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in tragic loss of innocent lives, the cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan; and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor."



In a notice, Ms Chowdhury also mentioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, saying that if his claims are "true," it would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement.

The notice reads, "The matter becomes even more serious in light of former US President Donald Trump's repeated public statements-made 24 times so far, most recently on July 19-claiming that he personally mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and used trade leverage to end hostilities."

"Such assertions, if true, would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement, which prohibits third-party mediation on India-Pakistan matters. The people of India deserve to know whether the Shimla agreement remains in place or not," it added.