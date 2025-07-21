"Western Media Promoting Own Viewpoint": Aviation Minister On Air India Crash

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has called for calm as investigations continue into the June 12 Air India plane crash in which 274 people were killed. "There are multiple theories (about the crash) floating... but let us respect the process of investigation," Mr Naidu said.

"The AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) is carrying out the investigation in a transparent manner... I have seen multiple articles, not only by Indian media, but also by Western media trying to promote their own viewpoint," he told the Lok Sabha Monday.

"The way we (i.e., the government) are seeing the investigation is through facts. We want to stand by the truth. And that will only be revealed when the investigation is complete."

The Aviation Minister's appeal in the Rajya Sabha follows multiple reports in the foreign press about what caused the crash, particularly after a preliminary report said the plane's two fuel control switches moved, within a second off each other, from the 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' positions.

This would have starved the engines of power during the critical take-off phase, when the aircraft was only a few hundred feet above the ground and the pilots had limited time - 32 seconds from take-off to the crash, according to the AAIB report - to take corrective action.

Multiple press reports have focused on this element of the preliminary investigation and also a cockpit voice recording in which the pilots spoke about the switches having changed positions.