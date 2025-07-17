"International Media Reports Irresponsible": Air India Crash Investigator

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Thursday slammed the international media for "selective", "unverified", and "irresponsible" reporting about the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, in which 274 people were killed.

The AAIB also criticised foreign media for fomenting 'anxiety about safety of Indian airlines'.

The strong statement followed a Wall Street Journal report that cited the AAIB's preliminary report and claimed audio from the cockpit voice recorder showed the senior pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, cut fuel to the engines, causing a mid-air loss of thrust and the crash.

In a brief but sharply-worded statement this afternoon, the AAIB called out the publication's reportage, and that of other international media, and said, "Such actions are irresponsible... especially while the investigation remains ongoing. We urge the public the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process."

The bureau also asked for patience while it completes and releases the final report.

"The purpose of AAIB's preliminary report is to provide information on 'WHAT' happened... the report has to be seen in this light. At this stage, it is too early to reach a conclusion. The investigation is not complete. The final report will come out... AAIB appeals to all concerned to await publication of the final report, after completion of the Investigation."

The AAIB also stressed the need for compassion when reporting on this tragic incident.

"It is essential to respect losses faced by family members of deceased passengers, crew, and other persons on the ground... it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of Indian airlines," the bureau said firmly.

The WSJ report had also been fiercely condemned by the Federation of Indian Pilots, the chief of which spoke to NDTV and junked the claim as "baseless". He also vowed legal action.

FIP chief CS Randhawa told NDTV the crash investigator's preliminary report - which was released last week - makes no mention of the pilots having turned off the fuel supply, and only stated the switches moved from 'RUNOFF' to 'CUT", in the space of a second.

The WSJ had claimed the recording of the pilots - the audio was never released - revealed the First Officer, i.e., Clive Kunder, asked Captain Sabharwal why he moved the fuel supply toggles from the 'RUNOFF' to the 'CUT' position seconds after the plane lifted off from the runway.

"The report (i.e., the AAIB preliminary report) didn't say whether turning off the switches might have been accidental or deliberate," the WSJ said in its article.

That sentence was seen as an attempt to blame the dead pilots for the crash, particularly since the fuel control switches are designed to stay immobile unless actively toggled by the pilot.

In the aftermath of the AAIB's initial report, domestic airlines operating Boeing jets were instructed to conduct checks on switches that regulate fuel supply to the engines.

This was made mandatory for all India-registered Boeing planes, the Director-General of Civil Aviation said. On Wednesday Air India said it had finished the checks and found "no issues".