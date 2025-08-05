Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday morning moved a notice under Rule 267, demanding suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "concerns" regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.



In the notice, the Rajya Sabha MP intends to raise concerns about the voter list revision being carried out in Bihar by the EC and its plans for a similar exercise in other states, including West Bengal.



"Such actions raise serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice read.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as plans for a similar exercise in states such as West Bengal," it added.