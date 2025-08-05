Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head NDA meet ahead of the Parliament proceedings. He is likely to be felicitated for Operation Sindoor success.
In the last 11 sittings of the ongoing Monsoon Session, not a single bill has been passed in Parliament because of the political stalemate especially over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the electoral roll revision exercise. The protests are likely to continue in both the Houses of Parliament even today as the government has decided to push its legislative agenda and aim to get five listed Bills passed in both the Houses today.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss "Irregularities" In Special Intensive Revision Drive In Bihar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss "irregularities" in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
In the notice, Tagore argued that the Lower House must discuss the "large-scale deletion" of names from electoral rolls in Bihar, claiming "unjustified" inclusion of voters with the removal of 12 per cent of voters.
"That this House do adjourn to take up discussion on the large-scale deletion of names from electoral rolls under the ongoing Statewide Intensive Revision (SIR), particularly in Bihar, where over 12 per cent of voters have been removed and unjustified inclusions have also been reported," the notice read.
Congress' Randeep Surjwala Gives Suspension Of Business Notice To Discuss Special Intensive Revision Exercise In Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday morning moved a notice under Rule 267, demanding suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "concerns" regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
In the notice, the Rajya Sabha MP intends to raise concerns about the voter list revision being carried out in Bihar by the EC and its plans for a similar exercise in other states, including West Bengal.
"Such actions raise serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice read.
"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as plans for a similar exercise in states such as West Bengal," it added.
Parliament Session Live: Bills To Be Considered In Lok Sabha
Bills for consideration and passing:
- The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024
- The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024
- The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025
- The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025
PM Modi To Address NDA Parliamentary Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting, a get-together of the ruling alliance's MPs which is being held after a considerable gap.
The NDA meeting comes a couple of days before the filing of nomination for the vice president's election begins on August 7.
The meeting comes in the middle of the Parliament session which has been all but a washout so far, except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, due to a united opposition's ceaseless protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.
- INDIA Floor leaders will meet at 10 am in Rajya Sabha
- INDIA MPs will hold a protest at 10:30 in front of Makar Dawar in Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar The protest will be held under the slogan "Our Vote, Our Right, Our Fight"
- Government has decided to push its legislative agenda and will try to get the 5 listed Bills passed in both the Houses today
PM Modi Likely To Be Felicitated By NDA MPs For Op Sindoor Success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be felicitated by the parliamentary party over the success of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack.