"Shot Itself In Foot": PM Modi's Jibe At Opposition Over Op Sindoor Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told an NDA parliamentary party meeting that the Opposition made a "mistake" by asking for a Parliament discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was launched to target terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sources told NDTV.

He said the Opposition got "thrashed badly" and "shot itself in the foot" during the debate in Parliament's Monsoon session last week, sources said. He also said the Opposition was insistent on "self-harm".

This was the second such meeting of the BJP-led alliance during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June last year.

During the meeting, PM Modi was also felicitated for his "exceptional leadership" during the government's firm response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting. pic.twitter.com/DO4SjNPOAh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

PM Modi's "unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians," the NDA MPs said in a resolution.

They also saluted the "unmatched courage and unwavering commitment" of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

"Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation," they said.

They said Operation Sindoor "entailed a non-escalatory, precise and targeted attack" on terrorist training camps.

"It resonated with India's commitment to peace, zero tolerance towards terror and commitment to do whatever it takes to uproot terrorist infrastructure if circumstances so demanded," the resolution read.

They also paid condolences to those 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack.

"This terror attack saddened and enraged everyone," the NDA MPs said.

They also praised PM Modi for the government's global outreach efforts after Operation Sindoor.

"After Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister ensured 59 Members of Parliament from across parties visited 32 countries to present India's point of view. This is one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India, highlighting how the country has been a victim of terror and why a terror attack in any one part of the world is a crime against humanity across the globe," they said.