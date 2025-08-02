'Pak Doesn't Sleep When It Hears Brahmos Missile': PM Modi Praises Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world saw the capabilities of India's indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Addressing a public rally in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi said India's air defence systems, missiles, and drones proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"The Brahmos missiles have instilled fear in the enemies of India," he said in Hindi.

"Pakistan does not sleep when it hears the sound of a Brahmos missile," he added.

आज अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी से पीएम-किसान सम्मान निधि की राशि जारी कर और काशीवासियों के लिए विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास कर अत्यंत प्रसन्नता हो रही है। https://t.co/ezUNEParvT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2025

Referring to the newly inaugurated integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said that he is happy that missiles will now be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the missiles made in Uttar Pradesh will now destroy the terrorists if Pakistan "commits any sin again".

PM Modi also slammed the Opposition parties, Congress and the Samajwadi Party, for calling Operation Sindoor a "tamasha" (drama).

"Everyone understands that Pakistan is upset. But Congress and the Samajwadi Party cannot handle the pain that Pakistan is going through. Pakistan is crying, and here, Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of terrorists," he said.

PM Modi said that Congress was "constantly insulting the valour of our forces".

"Samajwadi Party leaders were questioning why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed on this particular day? Should I call and ask them before taking any action?" he said, referring to Operation Mahadev, in which three of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack were gunned down by security forces this week.

PM Modi said his promise to avenge the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, through Operation Sindoor was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

"My heart was filled with sorrow for the 26 people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

He said that the "unity of 140 crore countrymen" became the "strength of Operation Sindoor".