"<i>Bas Karo, Bahut Maara</i>": PM Modi Says Pak Begged For Ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his response to the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, made jibes aplenty at Congress and mockingly described how Pakistan had sued for peace after its non-military targets were pounded by the Indian armed forces. Speaking shortly after Congress's Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi spoke not only of Pakistan but also a call from the US ahead of the Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan could not imagine that India would respond like this," PM Modi said.

"Pakistan called the DGMO (director General of Military Affairs), and said, 'Bas karo, bohot maara, ab zyaada maar jhelne ki taakat nahi hai (Stop now, you beat us badly, we cannot take any more)'. On May 7, India said, 'We have achieved our objective, and if you (Pak) strike back, then see'. I am saying this again. It was part of India's clear political and military objective. Our action was non-escalatory," he added.

"After Pahalgam, the Pakistani forces anticipated a big response from India. They were giving us nuclear threats. On the night of May 6-7, we conducted an Op the way we wanted, and Pakistan couldn't do anything. In 22 minutes, we avenged the April 22 attack," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had not only accused the government of lacking the political will to fight Pakistan, but also implied the outreach to explain Operation Sindoor to other nations did not have the desired effect, saying no nation had condemned Pakistan.

"No leader in the world told India to stop the Operation," PM Modi said.

"During this, on the night of May 9, the US VP tried to call me. He was trying, but I was busy in a meeting with the forces. I called him back. The Vice-President of the US said Pakistan is planning a big attack. My response was, 'If this is Pakistan's intention then it will cost them heavily'," he said.

Mr Gandhi had accused the government of failing to call out US President Donald Trump after his claims that he had helped bring out the ceasefire after Operation Sindoor, and especially after he hosted Pakistan army chief Asim Munir in the White House.

"The Congress has ruled the country for so many years; they know the functioning of the Government of India. They don't want to listen to the EAM, the Defence Minister. Those who ruled for so many years can't trust the functioning of the Government of India to show their state. They are remote-controlled by Pakistan," PM Modi said.