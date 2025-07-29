"No World Leader Asked India To Stop Op Sindoor": PM Modi

Reiterating the government's stand that the ceasefire on May 10 was agreed to after Pakistan pleaded for one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no leader from any country had asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

Responding to the debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi lashed out at the Opposition and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who asked why he had not contested US President Donald Trump's claim of getting India and Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire.

"We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor. On the night of May 9, US Vice President JD Vance tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was busy in a meeting with the forces. When I called him back, he told me Pakistan was planning a big attack. My answer was that if this is Pakistan's intention, it will have to pay a heavy price," the Prime Minister recalled.