"Take Tuition From Me": JP Nadda Slams Opposition Over 'CISF In House' Claim

Protests by the opposition Tuesday - over claims Central Industrial Security Force had been deployed in the Rajya Sabha - prompted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's JP Nadda to rebuke rival MPs.

"I have told these people several times... I was in the opposition for over 40 years. They should take tuition classes (on House conduct) from me. I will tell them how the opposition should conduct itself."

"You've been there for only 10 years now. You have to be there for 30-40 years," he declared, adding, "This is not just disturbance... this is anarchism. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm.

Mr Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House, then responded to comments by the Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge about the opposition's "democratic right to protest" inside the House.

"Regarding what the LoP (Mr Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition) said... there are different methods of disturbance. In a democracy, if you wield a stick and it hits me in the nose, your democracy ends where my nose starts. That you have to understand. That is not disturbance... it is anarchy!"

"I have told these people several times that I was in the Opposition for over 40 years, they should take tuition classes from me. I will tell them how the conduct of the Opposition should be."

The row that began last week resumed this morning after Zero Hour, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh expressing unhappiness that Mr Kharge had made public a letter written to him on Friday. In the letter, Mr Kharge said CISF personnel had been deployed to stop the opposition from exercising their rights.

मैंने सदन में हुए उस दिन के घटनाक्रम के बारे में पत्र लिखा था। मैंने उस पत्र में लिखा था 👇



'I am writing to you on behalf of all Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha.



'I am writing to you on behalf of all Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha. We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House…

The claim was rebutted by both the Deputy Chairman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said only personnel who belonged to the House security team had been deployed.

Mr Rijiju also accused Mr Kharge of trying to "mislead the House".

Earlier Mr Kharge had protested what he insisted was deployment of CISF personnel and called it "most objectionable and undemocratic".

In his letter to the Deputy Chair, which the Congress leader later shared with the media, Mr Kharge said, "... We (i.e., opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabah) are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel were made to run into the Well... while members were exercising their democratic right to protest."

"This is most objectionable... we strongly condemn it. We expect, in the future, CISF personnel will not come trooping into the Well while members are raising important issues..."

"We are protesting in a democratic way... that is our right," he wrote, pointing to past BJP veterans, like Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, defending vigorous protests in the House.

The Deputy Chair refuted the claim; "I want to clarify that only Parliament Security Service can enter the House when needed. No CISF personnel were involved," he said.