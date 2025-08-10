Defence Minister Rajnath Singh this morning made a scathing critique of the US tariffs, claiming global powers are jealous of India's rapid growth. The senior politician used a subtle "sabke boss" reference for US President Donald Trump in his pointed jibes, and his message was firm and clear - no one can stop India from becoming a superpower.

"Some people are unable to accept India's progress. They are not taking it well. 'Sabke boss toh hum hain (I am everyone's boss), how is India progressing so fast?' Efforts are now on to make Made-in-India products more expensive when they are exported to other countries," he said at an event in Madhya Pradesh.

The minister called this an attempt to make other countries shun India-made products by making them costlier. "But the pace at which India is progressing, I can assure you, no global power can stop us from becoming a superpower," he asserted.

The US has imposed over 50% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil - a move that the government has snubbed as "unfair and unreasonable".

Mr Singh this morning laid the foundation stone of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)'s 'Bramha' Rail Hub for Manufacturing in Umaria village of Raisen district. Addressing the event, he also mentioned Operation Sindoor and the government's push to become 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.

On the Pahalgam attack, he reiterated that while India seeks the welfare of the world, it will not tolerate provocation: "Whoever teases us, we will not spare him."

The Indian forces used indigenous equipment during Operation Sindoor, which played a pivotal role in the success of the operation, the Defence Minister pointed out, claiming, "India was able to reach this position only because it has taken the pledge to become self-reliant in the defence sector."

Mr Singh's ministry has been at the forefront of the 'Make in India' push championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our defence production and exports are increasing at an unprecedented pace and have touched record figures. This is the new defence sector of the new India," he said.

Earlier, almost everything used to be made abroad, be it aircraft or weapons, and whenever the need arose, India bought those from other countries, he said before proudly declaring, "Today, we are not only making most of these things on the Indian soil but also exporting to other countries."

The minister also contrasted India's present economic standing with its position a decade ago. "In 2014, India was the 11th largest economy. Today, we are among the top four. Our growth rate is around 6.3 per cent, among the fastest in the world. People say, if any country has a dashing, dynamic economy, it's our India," he said.

Describing the transformation in India's defence manufacturing in numbers, he added, "When Modi ji became Prime Minister for the first time, India's defence exports were worth only Rs 600 crore. Today, that figure has crossed Rs 24,000 crore. Countries of the world are buying our goods."

Speaking about the Rs 1,800-crore Greenfield Rail Coach Factory that is set to come up in Raisen, he said the facility would not only manufacture rail coaches for high-speed trains but also produce other railway products, creating 5,000 direct jobs.

"Madhya Pradesh has all the qualities to become a centre for the defence sector resources, infrastructure, and leadership. Whatever can be done in MP through the defence sector, I will always be ready," he said, adding that the state's industrial growth would take the country "to new heights."

Praising Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Mr Singh said the state had received investment commitments worth Rs 30 lakh crore and developed a land bank of 18,000 hectares.

"Connectivity facilities have been provided. Whether it is industrial development, or social, cultural and religious revival with a hardworking and dedicated leader like Mohan ji, the name 'Madhya Pradesh' can now be called 'Modern Pradesh'," he said.

Mr Singh also stressed balancing development with environmental preservation, noting the state's natural beauty and calling the rail coach factory a "symbol of modern development."