Video: Cops Watching, Delhi University Student Slaps Professor

A professor at Delhi University's Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College was slapped and assaulted during a heated altercation involving Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) joint secretary Deepika Jha and other members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday.

A video of the confrontation, which has since surfaced online, shows the teacher being attacked in the presence of police officers.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from the university's teaching community.

A Delhi University professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "In the recent student council elections, a candidate from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the post of president, while ABVP members secured two other positions. The NSUI winner was reportedly beaten up by ABVP supporters and had filed a complaint regarding the assault."

The assaulted professor, Sujit Kumar, serves as the convenor of the college's disciplinary committee. According to a statement issued by the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF), the committee was investigating recent incidents of campus violence allegedly involving ABVP members attacking other students.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has written to the Vice-Chancellor demanding swift and decisive action.

Expressing outrage, DUTA's letter stated, "We are appalled to learn that a senior faculty member at BR Ambedkar College was slapped and attacked by a group of students inside the college while performing his official duties. Such acts of violence have no place in an academic institution and are a direct affront to the dignity of the teaching community. This incident fosters an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among teachers and students alike."

The association further urged the university administration to conduct a thorough inquiry and take exemplary disciplinary measures. "We call for immediate and firm action against the perpetrators to send out a clear message that indiscipline and lawlessness will not be tolerated," the letter added.

Jha said she had visited the campus after students sought her help over alleged misconduct and physical assault by Professor Kumar, which they claimed stemmed from political bias.

"In the Principal's office, and even in the presence of police personnel, Professor Kumar hurled abuses and threatened me," Jha told NDTV. "I repeatedly requested the officers to intervene, but they remained passive. His aggressive behaviour, continuous staring, and inappropriate remarks made it clear that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol," she alleged.

Jha said she reacted in a moment of distress and anger. "I accept that I acted impulsively and regret the way I responded. I sincerely apologise to the teaching fraternity; I never intended to disrespect teachers. But as a student representative, the repeated abusive behaviour and intimidating conduct of Professor Kumar made me feel unsafe," she said.

The student leader added that her concern was primarily about the safety of women on campus. "My only appeal to the college administration is to ensure that no staff member or individual under the influence of alcohol or motivated by political bias is allowed on college premises again," she said.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary condemned the alleged assault, saying, "This attack on a professor in front of police is an assault on the dignity of the academic community. We demand the immediate arrest of those involved and strict action to restore discipline on campus."

Rudrashish Chakraborty, associate professor at Kirori Mal College, also criticised the incident, saying, "The events at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College are disturbing but not entirely unexpected. They reflect a continuing pattern of unruly behaviour by ABVP members, not just in DU but across India. Such acts are enabled by the leniency and support extended by the university administration, which has effectively allowed ABVP to operate with impunity."