Delhi Blast: Shaheen Saeed Taken To Al Falah University, Questioned In Front Of Staff

Shaheen Saeed, one of the key accused in the blast near Delhi's Red Fort earlier this month that killed 15, was taken to the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad. Shaheen, whose doctor title was removed, was in charge of forming a team of "terror doctors." She was working as a professor at Al Falah, an institute that is now central to the Red Fort blast.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Shaheen had been tasked with establishing the women's wing of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in India, according to sources.

Shaheen Taken Back To Univ By NIA

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Shaheen to the university. The NIA took her to various locations at the campus- room number 22, where she lived; her cabin; and the classrooms where she taught.

READ: How Delhi Blast Accused Dr Shaheen Formed Teams Of "Terror Doctors"

In front of the university staff, the NIA questioned Shaheen. The probe agency inquired who all visited Shaheen at the campus. She was also made to meet the university's vice chancellor.

The "Terror Couple"

Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, another co-accused in the blast case, revealed that he legally married Shaheen in 2023. According to reports, their wedding was held at a mosque near the Al Falah University.

READ: Doctor-Terrorist Was "In Dire Need Of Money" A Month Before Delhi Blast

Both Muzammil and Shaheen were involved in establishing a terror network from the university to the Mewat area. Shaheen was responsible for recruiting people in the network, especially women.

On Thursday, the NIA took Shaheen to Faridabad's Khori Jamalpur, where she and Muzammil rented a flat. She was later taken back to Delhi.