Parliament Monsoon Session Day 11 Live Updates: The Opposition is likely to continue its protests over Bihar electoral roll revision. For the past two weeks, the Parliament has barely functioned owing to continous protests by the Opposition, demanding a special discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in Bihar.
In a joint letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Friday, leaders from nine Opposition parties voiced "deep concern" about what they describe as an "unprecedented" revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The letter was submitted by a group comprising Congress, DMK, SP, TMC, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, RSP, and others.
Congress MP Hibi Eden Seeks To Discuss Arrest Of Nuns In Chhattisgarh
Congress MP Hibi Eden moved a notice for Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the arrest of two Kerala-based nuns and a tribal youth in Chhattisgarh on the charges of human trafficking. Giving the notice to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Eden wrote, "To discuss the arrest of two Catholic nuns and a tribal youth. The victims have now lodged a complaint against Bajrang Dal activists, necessitating a thorough investigation. Given the gravity and implications for communal harmony, I request the House to adjourn its business to discuss this matter."
Parliament Session Live: Congress MP Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha To Discuss Electoral Rolls Revision In Bihar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.
Submitting the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore alleged that the SIR has "disproportionately affected" marginalised communities, and warned that similar "targeted disenfranchisement may soon spread to other states like Assam and West Bengal."
"This House expresses deep concern over the mass deletion of voters flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar, which has disproportionately affected historically marginalized communities, and warns that similar targeted disenfranchisement may soon spread to other states like Assam and West Bengal. This House demands a comprehensive and transparent debate on the legitimacy, legality, and consequences of this exercise, which threatens the constitutional right to vote and undermines free and fair elections in India," the Congress MP wrote in the motion.
AAP's Sanjay Singh Moves Seeks Debate On SSC Exam Irregularities In Rajya Sabha
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh moved a notice under Rule 267, demanding suspension of business in the upper house of Parliament to discuss the alleged discrepancies in conduct of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Phase-13 exam, which has led to "damaging of the public trust" in the government organisation, seeking an independent and impartial review of the examination process.
"In this examination conducted for various government posts, widespread technical failures such as software cache, errors in biometric verification and sudden cancellation of scheduled examinations have come to the fore. As a result of these failures, the candidates have had to face a situation of great chaos. In protest against this, thousands of students across the country, especially in Delhi, are taking to the streets demanding accountability and justice. This situation is seriously damaging the public's trust in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), one of the major recruitment bodies of the country," the notice read.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also move the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Move National Sports Governance Bill In Lok Sabha
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, will move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lower House of the Parliament on Monday.
The National Sports Governance Bill aims to "provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration."
PM Modi Meets President Murmu Amid Parliament Disruptions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Details of the meeting were not immediately available. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the opposition demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21.