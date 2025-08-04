Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.



Submitting the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore alleged that the SIR has "disproportionately affected" marginalised communities, and warned that similar "targeted disenfranchisement may soon spread to other states like Assam and West Bengal."

"This House expresses deep concern over the mass deletion of voters flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar, which has disproportionately affected historically marginalized communities, and warns that similar targeted disenfranchisement may soon spread to other states like Assam and West Bengal. This House demands a comprehensive and transparent debate on the legitimacy, legality, and consequences of this exercise, which threatens the constitutional right to vote and undermines free and fair elections in India," the Congress MP wrote in the motion.