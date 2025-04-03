Hania Aamir Is A Dolled Up Wedding Guest In A Beige And Pink <i>Sharara Kurta</i>

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir has been back in Pakistan since the eve of Eid this year and has been taking over social media with her desi celebrations and ensembles ever since. The 28-year-old actress recently attended a friend's wedding in Rawalpindi. She was dolled up for the occasion in a true blue Pakistani sharara kurta set that made her look feminine and festive at the same time.

Hania Aamir served wedding guest outfit goals dressed in a beige and pink sharara kurta set that featured a beige hued short kurta with three-fourth sleeveless, a round neckline, floral motifs and an overall heavy zardozi, gota-patti and white pearl adornments embellished around its sleeves, neckline, chest and hemline. She paired it with a super voluminous pink sharara that boasted of interspersed brocade zari motifs spread all over its length and breadth. What's more, a matching dupatta laden with heavy gold zari and gota-patti borders worn around her neck to complete the look.

Hania Aamir accessorized her look with a pair of maximal meenakari, gold and pearls filled bali style traditional earrings and an ornate gold and diamonds studded ring.

Hania's hair was styled into a sleek centre-parted braid that let her makeup do all the talking. Glam wise, she dolled up in her fresh skin, arched brows, a tiny flicked cat eyeliner and lots of mascara complete her eye look, a wash of pink blush swept across her cheeks and nose bridge to give her a youthful look. Last but not the least, Hania wrapped the look with a matte texture nude pink lip colour to add back more colour to her pretty face.

Hania Aamir is the archetype of a Pakistani wedding guest dressed up in a traditional sharara kurta set.

