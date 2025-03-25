Hania Aamir Brings A Mix Of Street Style And Luxury Fashion To The Table

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir looked like a million bucks as she shared a photo dump of herself out and about in Edinburgh, Birmingham dressed in a street style closet. The 28-year-old actress was dressed like a dream in ivory and denim coded street wear with a Gucci Bamboo arm candy.

Also Read: 4 Places To Visit In Liverpool On Your Next Trip There Like Hania Aamir

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/haniaheheofficial

Hania Aamir's day out in Edinburgh looked as chic as it could be with her dressed in everyday casuals featuring an oversized ivory hoodie that she layered with a white padded trench coat and a pair of acid washed blue jeans. This made for an epic easy going ensemble.

But what worked like magic for Hania was her accessory game of the day that boasted of a signature snakeskin Gucci Bamboo bag with a gold accented cross-body chain, and a pair of gold framed rectangular sunglasses.

Hania's hair was shoulder-length styled in a layered salon style blow out with a centre-parting and face framing bangs. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her fresh complexion with tinted cheeks and the bridge of her nose, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and the tint double up as a wash of colour on her lips for a monotone glam moment.

Hania Aamir aced a day out in Edinburgh look with a high street closet and a Gucci Bamboo handbag.

Also Read: Bookmark Hania Aamir's Layered T-Shirt And Baggy Denims For A Laidback Weekend Out