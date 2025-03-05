Hania Aamir Brings Out Her Ethnic Side In A Pistachio Green Laced <i>Salwar Kameez</i>

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir checks all the boxes right whether it comes to her closet essentials or her glam game. With the holy month of Ramadan in full swing, the 28-year-old internet sensation made sure to serve up a sartorial offering featuring a light pistachio green hued ethnic suit that was nothing short of slay.

Hania Aamir looks like a million bucks in her desi salwar kameez in the prettiest hue of green that was heavily adorned with contrasting ivory lace jaal work that started from the chest area until the hemline. The full sleeves of the kurta were also detailed with intricate lace borders around the wrists along with a stitched pleated design. The kurta was teamed with a pair of straight fit Pakistani style ethnic pants that were laden with matching floral lace on the hemline. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress accessorised the look with a matching chiffon dupatta draped around her neckline that had a maximal lace border and floral bootas spread across its length and breadth.

Hania accessorised her look with a pair of sparkling silver crystal hued dangler earrings and a lady-like white pearl necklace.

On the hair front, Hania's tresses were styled into a side-parted voluminous curls left open over her shoulders. Makeup wise, she sported a minimal beaming glam that featured her dewy skin, topped off with a champagne toned highlight added on the highpoints of her face, a rose gold and silver-grey hued shimmery eyeshadow laden on her lids, lots of mascara filled fluttery eyelashes, a touch of radiant peach blush swept across her cheeks, and a metallic nude lip gloss that added the right amount of sparkle and gloss to her look.

Hania Aamir and her ethnic suit were a match made in ethnic closet heaven.

