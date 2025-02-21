Hania Aamir Delivers Minimal Glam With Arched Brows, Wispy Lashes And Tinted Lips

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir lived up to her effortlessly glamourous girl persona when it comes to delivering one hit beauty moment after another. The 28-year-old star dished out yet another less is more makeup look from her glam closet that won likes and hearts alike.

Also Read: Birthday Girl Hania Aamir Does London Winter Right In A Shearling Coat, Track Pants And Baseball Cap

Hania Aamir has always proven to be a winner when it comes to her beauty game. This is a title that she has received from her fans and followers amidst whom she is known for being a cutesy internet personality and an actress who does less but achieves more on the glam front.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress won hearts this time around too with an easy-breezy makeup moment featuring her fresh and dewy skin, arched brows that framed her face to perfection, a perfect coat of mascara for a fluttery curled lash effect, a touch of rouge on the apples of her cheeks, and the most perfect pout brought to life with a blush tint.

Hania's hair do matched steps with her beauty game as she dazzled in a layered open hair look with her short long bob tresses styled in a windswept messy manner.

Hania Aamir's minimal makeup moment delivered a maximal glam effect.

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Mermaid Glam Moment Is One For The Beauty Books