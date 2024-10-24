Like Hania Aamir On A "Solo" Trip To Times Square, Your Guide To Visiting The Iconic New York Destination

Hania Aamir was seen having the time of her life being a wanderer lost amidst the marvels of New York City. The Pakistani actress recently posted a photo dump of her travel pictures from her "solo" trip to New York City where she visited Times Square. Hania was seen posing for goofy pictures and selfies at Times Square in the post which she rightly captioned, "solo".

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Radiant Rosy Glow Looked Fresher Than A Monsoon Day In A Chikankari Suit

Following in Hania Aamir's footsteps, here is a handy guide to visiting Times Square during your next New York City visit.

Times square is one of the world's most visited tourist attractions as it witnesses a footfall of around 50 million visitors each year. It is a commercial complex, entertainment destination and more. Times Square is located in a neighbourhood in the Midtown Manhattan area of New York City. It is formed at the intersection of Broadway, Seventh Avenue, and 42nd Street. You can book Broadway tickets in advance or buy same day discounted tickets at the Times Square booth on W. 47th Street. It is best to explore Times Square on foot so it is advised to wear comfortable shoes for your visit. It is home to some of the world's largest billboards and signs and is home to the Broadway Theater District as well. One can see street performers, family-friendly spots at Times Square or even visit the New Victory Theater or spend time at the Times Square Plaza.

Hania Aamir's wanderlust-stricken time at Times Square makes us want to hop onto a flight to New York City too.

Also Read: Like Hania Aamir In UK, 5 Stores In London's Camden Market That Promise The Ultimate Shopping Experience