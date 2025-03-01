Hania Aamir's Polka Dot Slip Dress And Chanel Flap Handbag Have Her Dolled Up For Saturday Night

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir makes sure to slay her way through each day with a new cool closet offering. The 28-year-old star who is currently traversing Edinburgh was seen getting dolled up to go let her hair down on a Saturday evening.

Hania Aamir looked lady like and pretty blushed wearing an evening chic satin dress in a perfect black hue that was detailed with white polka dots all over. The sleeveless dress boasted of a cowl neckline, noodle straps and a figure hugging fit that complemented Hania's form.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress accessorised the look with the iconic Chanel classic square shaped mini quilted black blag bag with gold hardware, a diamonds encrusted dainty necklace and a pair of solitaire stud earrings to add the right amounts of shine and sparkle to her party ready look.

Hania's tresses were styled into feminine half-tied look in a wavy style along with fringes framing her face. Makeup wise, Hania sported a blushed and beaming makeup look with her dewy skin, arched brows, a wash of rose gold shadow on her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a pink tint doubled up as a blush and lip colour swept across her cheeks, nose bridge and her lips. A champagne hued highlighter was added on the highpoints of her face as the cherry on her glam cake.

Hania Aamir's satin slip dress and Chanel flag bag are a match made in fashion heaven.

