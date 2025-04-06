Hania Aamir Gives Major Bridesmaid Inspiration In Subtle Makeup Look And Straight Tresses

Hania Aamir never fails to impress us, be it with her fashion or beauty. The Pakistani star is quite active on social media, always sharing updates about her life and whereabouts. The star recently attended her friend's pre-wedding ceremony and served us some major bridesmaid goals. Hania shared a series of pictures from the festivities, and all we can do is look at Hani's look for the day.

In the pictures, Hania can be seen all dolled up in a stunning blue traditional outfit, but what grabbed our attention was her flawless makeup look. For her bridesmaid look, Hania went for a glamorous makeup look , with a seamless base, lots of highlighter, contoured cheekbones, her signature rosy glam cheeks, wispy lashes, arched brows, brown shimmery lids and pink lips. The star further elevated her look by styling her straight hair in a middle-parted sleek hairstyle.

Bookmark Hania Aamir's beauty looks for a subtle yet stunning look.