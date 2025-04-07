Hania Aamir Is A Stylish Bridesmaid In A White Embroidered <i>Kurta</i> Set

Whenever you talk about fashion or beauty, you can never miss Hania Aamir and her stunning fashion appearances. The star who is always on a mission to impress the fashion police has once again accomplished it successfully with her recent look.

Currently, Hania is enjoying her friend's wedding, playing the perfect bridesmaid role. Keeping her fans updated, Hania shared a series of pictures from her friend's pre-wedding festivities. What grabbed our attention was her ever-so-stunning Haldi look, which is an ideal blend of ethnic fashion and modern style. For the event, Hania opted for an all-white shikarara set.

Her outfit features multi-coloured embellishment all over it. With different shades of pink and orange embroidery adding more charm to her kurta. She paired her kurta with a matching white sharara that had the same golden accents on it. What made the look extraordinary was the multicoloured dupatta that had bandhani prints on it, adding all the necessary drama to the look.

The star accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings and golden bangles. For her makeup, Hania kept it subtle with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, wispy lashes, winged liner, brown shimmery eyelids and pink lips. The star styled her look with a messy braid, looking lovely as ever.